Help Me Secure Housing After Leaving

I'm a single woman who recently left an abusive situation and am currently sleeping in my car. I work as a state employee, but my income isn't enough to cover the upfront costs of getting into a new place on my own.





Right now, I need help with a rental deposit so I can move into stable housing. This money will give me the security and stability I need to rebuild my life.





I'm grateful for any support that can help me take this step forward.