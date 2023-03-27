Help Me Return to University

I'm in my second year at university, but I owe 20,000 in school fees. Without paying this, the university won't allow me to attend class. I can't move forward with my studies until this debt is cleared, and I need help urgently.





I come from a poor family, and I don't have the means to cover this amount on my own. Your support would mean everything to me, it would let me get back into the classroom and continue my education.





Thank you for standing with me.