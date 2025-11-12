Help Me Replace a Dead Tool & Keep Building

I'm a solo builder and creator. On my own, with no team behind me, I design and ship digital products—apps, tools, and creative work—and a growing part of what I make is built to encourage people in their faith and point them toward Christ.

A few days ago my graphics card (GPU) crashed. It's done—no longer usable. And for the kind of work I do, that card isn't a luxury; it's the engine everything runs on. Right now my projects are simply stopped. I can't render, I can't build, I can't ship until it's replaced.

I'm asking for help with one specific, concrete thing: a replacement GPU, which will cost about $1,000. That's the whole ask—not a salary, not overhead, just the one tool I need to get back to work.

If you give, here's what you're part of:

I get back to building, and the projects I've been pouring myself into get finished I'll post updates so you can see exactly what your gift put back in motion Every dollar goes toward the replacement, nothing else

I've tried to be a good steward of what God's given me, and I'll steward this the same way. If you can give, share, or simply pray over this, I'd be grateful. Thank you, and God bless you.

"Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord..." — Colossians 3:23