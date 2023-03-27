Help Me Recover: Surgery and Six Weeks Out

I'm having surgery on my left shoulder to repair a torn rotator cuff and torn bicep tendon. I'll be out of work for at least six weeks while I go through physical therapy and recover.





It's hard to ask for help, but the financial stress is real. While I focus on healing, I need support covering my basic needs, mortgage, groceries, utilities, and insurance premiums. Your support would mean so much and would let me concentrate on my recovery without the worry.





Thank you for standing with me through this.