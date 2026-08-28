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Help me recover my Heirlooms

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTamara Al-Reshoud

Help me recover my Heirlooms

﻿﻿﻿I am reaching out for help with a difficult and emotional situation involving my late father’s firearms and his estate.

Following my father’s passing, his firearms were confiscated by law enforcement after my brother was arrested. I am now trying to navigate the legal process to determine how these firearms can lawfully be returned to me as part of my father’s estate.

Unfortunately, this situation has become complicated, and I need qualified legal assistance to understand my rights and pursue the appropriate legal remedies through the proper channels. I am seeking financial assistance to help cover the cost of an attorney experienced in firearms, estate, and property law, along with court filing fees and other necessary legal expenses.

I want to handle this matter legally, responsibly, and respectfully. I am not asking anyone to help me bypass any laws, regulations, or legal requirements. My goal is to obtain qualified legal representation so I can properly address the confiscation, protect my rights as an heir, and seek the lawful return of my father’s property.

These firearms are more than just possessions to me. They are part of my father’s legacy and family history, and I would like the opportunity to preserve these heirlooms and honor his memory.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, would mean a great deal to me and would help me take the necessary legal steps toward resolving this matter. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with family, friends, or others who may be able to help would be deeply appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you are able to offer. Your kindness, encouragement, and generosity mean more to me than I can express. I am simply trying to protect my father’s legacy, preserve family heirlooms, and make sure this matter is handled through the proper legal process.

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