Help Me Recover From Tibial Fracture Surgery

On July 25th, I had an accident at home. I fell off a ladder and fractured my tibia right below my left knee. The fracture was complex, the doctors called it a tibial plateau fracture. I've had two surgeries to repair the break, and my recovery time to fully walk again is about 3 months.





During this time, I'm unable to work. My job offers FMLA, which protects my position for 12 weeks but provides no income. My wife is my sole caregiver right now and unable to work herself. I'm the only source of income in our household, and with me out of commission, bills are piling up. We're living on borrowed time, and when the little money I have runs out, I don't know what we will do.





I'm raising money to help cover our bills while I recover. Your support would mean so much to us during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with us.