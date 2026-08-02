Help Me Recover From Scam and Rebuild

My name is Ediomo Otuekong Ekanem, and I live in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.





I lost a huge amount of money to a CBX/forex scam that I trusted. Since then, I have been struggling to pay my rent, buy food, and clear debts. Right now, I am behind on rent and at risk of eviction. Creditors are pressuring me daily, and I have no savings left.





I am raising ₦2,500,000 to cover the most urgent needs:





₦503,600 for rent arrears to keep a roof over my head ₦919,600 for debt payments to stop the daily harassment₦484,000 for food and basic needs for the next few months₦600,000 for a laptop and tech skills training so I can get a job and become independent





I will give updates here on how every naira is used.





Any amount helps. It all adds up and brings me closer to stability. Thank you for reading and for any support.





God bless you.