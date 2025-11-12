Help Me Recover and Support My Four Kids

This past year has been overwhelming. I lost my kids' father in October, and in July I had surgery that led to hospitalization in August with sepsis. It was very serious, a miracle my kids didn't lose both parents in under a year.





I'm still recovering and not yet able to return to work. I'm a preschool teacher, and my body isn't physically capable of the demands of my job right now. My line of work is my calling, and I'm determined to get back to my classroom with God's help.





Meanwhile, finances are becoming a great concern. I've been away from my job since my surgery, and I haven't yet seen what my medical bills will look like. I have four kids, my oldest is 17 and left for army basic training, and I have a 14, 11, and 7 year old at home.





I'm raising money to help cover expenses while I continue to recover and get back on my feet. Thank you for standing with us.