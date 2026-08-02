Help Me Rebuild My Life: An Orphan’s Journey From

My name is bukola, and I am reaching out because I desperately need a chance to rebuild my life.

I never imagined I would have to write something like this.

I am an orphan, and after losing my father, I found myself facing life almost entirely on my own. My father was not a wealthy man, but he sacrificed what he could to support me and help me build a future. One of the things he sacrificed for was my laptop. He had to sell some of his clothes and personal belongings so that I could have the laptop I needed to pursue work and develop my career.

That laptop means much more to me than a piece of technology. It represents one of the sacrifices my father made for my future. I cannot bring myself to sell it, because it feels like giving up on the very future he sacrificed to help me build.

I am not asking for money because I am lazy or because I simply want to leave Nigeria for a holiday.

I want to work. I want to become independent. I want to build a life I can be proud of.

I have over two years of experience in customer support. I started my career in social media management before transitioning into customer support, where I gained experience communicating with customers, handling inquiries, resolving problems and supporting clients.

Unfortunately, when my father's health became seriously bad, I had to step away from work to help care for him. I chose my family because he needed me.

And despite everything we did, I still lost him.

Now I am here, trying to figure out what comes next.

At the moment, the income available to me locally is simply not enough to sustain me. I currently earn about ₦30,000 per month, while even a single room can cost around ₦120,000 in rent, before food, transportation, electricity, internet and other basic necessities.

I have continued looking for opportunities, including international remote work, but securing international employment from Nigeria has been incredibly difficult. I have repeatedly encountered opportunities where location restrictions prevent me from being considered, regardless of my skills and experience.

That is why I began researching another path.

My plan is to travel to Mexico to pursue legitimate employment opportunities.

I have researched the cost of living, employment opportunities, accommodation and the skills required for customer-service and call-centre positions. My goal is to use my existing customer-support experience to find employment, become financially independent and gradually build a more secure future.

I am not expecting someone to simply hand me a new life.

I am asking someone to help me get to the point where I can work for that life myself.

I am seeking approximately ₦3 million–₦3.5 million to cover the expenses involved in making this transition, including travel, documentation, initial accommodation, food, transportation, internet and other essential settling-in costs.

I have done my best to calculate these expenses carefully. My intention is not to spend this money carelessly. I want to use it as a foundation that allows me to get established, find work and become self-sufficient.

If you are uncomfortable giving this amount as a donation, I completely understand.

I am also willing to repay anyone who is able to support me as a loan.

I believe that once I am working and earning a stable income, I can gradually repay what I receive.

I know that asking strangers for this kind of help is a huge thing to do. I know there are thousands of people with their own problems and responsibilities.

But I am asking anyway because I don't want grief and poverty to become the end of my story.

My father taught me to work hard. He sacrificed for me because he believed I could become something. I want to honour that sacrifice by continuing to fight for the future he wanted for me.

I don't want to give up.

I don't want desperation to push me into choices that could destroy my future. I don't want to spend the rest of my life wondering what could have happened if I had just been given one opportunity.

I am a Christian, and my faith is one of the things keeping me going. I genuinely believe that God has not brought me this far for my story to end here.

So, if you are reading this and you feel able to help me, please help me.

Whether you can contribute ₦1,000, ₦5,000, ₦10,000, ₦100,000 or more, every contribution brings me one step closer to my goal.

And if you cannot contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser may be just as valuable. Someone in your network may be the person who can help change my life.

I am not asking you to save me forever.

I am asking you to help me get back on my feet.

I want to work.

I want to become independent.

I want to build a future.

And most importantly, I want to prove that my father's sacrifices were not in vain.

Please help me take this next step.

Thank you for reading my story, for considering my request, and for every prayer, contribution and share.

May God bless you abundantly for helping me find a way forward.