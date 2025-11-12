"Help me rebuild my life after a life-changing acc

Help me rebuild my life after a devastating pedestrian accident. On the morning of March 10th, 2026, at about 9:36 a.m., my life changed forever. I was crossing Hoffner Avenue, heading to catch Lynx Bus 51, when a vehicle going about50 miles per hour struck me. I was knocked unconscious instantly. When I woke up in the hospital, I had already undergone emergency surgery. External rods had been placed in both legs. My pelvis was fractured. Several ribs were broken and my lungs were injured. I required 15 blood transfusions and iron treatments just to stabilize. Months have passed, but my recovery is still ongoing. My left leg has improved, but my right leg still causes serious complications. My knee doesn't bend normally, and I walk slowly with an altered gait. Before the accident, I earned my own income and valued my independence. Since my injuries, finding employment has become extremely difficult, so I started a small business. I rescue unwanted or discarded items, like phones or TVs, clean them, repair them when possible, and resell them. It's hard with my physical limits, but I keep trying. Financially, things have been overwhelming. There have been times I worried about paying for housing and basic necessities. And, on top of that, my medical bills continue. This fundraiser is about covering essential living expenses, ongoing medical care, and helping me grow my small business so I can work toward independence again. If you can donate, or even share my story with your friends or social media, it would mean more than I can say. Every bit of kindness helps me heal, rebuild, and move towards a new chapter in my life.