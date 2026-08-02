



Help Me Rebuild My Future as a Doctor









My name is Hussam. I am 31 years old and a medical graduate from Jordan University of Science and Technology.





I graduated in 2020 with a Bachelor’s degree in Medicine and Surgery, and I completed my medical internship in 2021.





For many years, becoming a doctor was the future I worked toward. After completing my internship, I was ready to begin the professional journey I had spent years preparing for.





But life took an unexpected turn.









When I Had to Put My Future Aside









After completing my internship, my family went through a very difficult financial and personal period. Debts accumulated, and our circumstances became increasingly difficult.





I found myself facing responsibilities that I never expected to carry at that stage of my life.





At one point, I had to sell something that meant a great deal to me — my 1980 Pontiac Trans Am, a car I had dreamed of owning.





It was not an easy decision.





But I needed the money to help pay debts, rent, and essential expenses, and to support my family.





Despite everything I tried to do, my parents eventually separated.





That brought even more responsibility.





I had to help arrange another home for my father and siblings while continuing to support them financially and emotionally.





I began working whatever jobs I could find, regardless of whether they were related to medicine, because my priority became providing my family with a decent and stable life.





In taking care of everyone else, I put my own future on hold.









My Medical Career









I completed my medical degree.





I completed my internship.





I had the education, the ambition, and the dream of becoming a practicing physician.





But because of the years I spent away from clinical practice, I now have to complete additional requirements and training to address my professional interruption before I can continue toward professional classification and return to clinical practice in Saudi Arabia.





The process requires time, training, professional expenses, and living costs.





At the moment, I cannot simply stop working and dedicate myself to this process because I still have responsibilities toward my family.





This is why I am asking for help.









What I Am Trying to Achieve









I am raising SAR 120,000 (approximately USD 32,000).





My goal is not to receive a life of luxury.





My goal is to have the opportunity to rebuild the future I had to sacrifice.





The funds will help me with:





Professional classification, examinations, and related requirements — SAR 15,000 Required training, education, and professional development — SAR 30,000 Rent and essential living expenses during training and preparation — SAR 30,000 Transportation and other essential expenses — SAR 10,000 Beginning a stable life and preparing for marriage — SAR 30,000









These amounts are estimates, and I will use the funds according to the actual requirements and expenses I encounter.









Why I Am Asking for Help









Asking people I have never met for financial help is something I never imagined I would have to do.





I have always wanted to work for what I have.





I wanted to become a doctor, build my career, support my family, and eventually build a family of my own.





For years, I chose my family when I had to choose between them and myself.





I worked different jobs.





I gave up things I cared about.





I put my professional career on hold.





And I continued trying to provide my family with a decent life, even when my own future was becoming increasingly uncertain.





I do not regret helping my family.





But today, I am asking for an opportunity to rebuild my own future.









My Hope









My dream is simple.





I want to return to medicine.





I want to become financially independent.





I want to continue supporting my family without sacrificing my entire future.





And I want to eventually build a stable home and family of my own.





I know that asking for help is difficult.





But sometimes people need a second chance — not because they are unwilling to work, but because circumstances have made it difficult for them to move forward on their own.





Every contribution, no matter how small, can bring me one step closer to returning to the profession I spent years preparing for.





If you are able to donate, I will be deeply grateful.





If you cannot donate, sharing this campaign with someone else may be just as meaningful.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story.





Thank you for giving me a chance to rebuild the future I once had to put aside.





— Hussam



