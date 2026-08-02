Help Me Rebuild After Crisis

﻿ I'm 20 years old and homeless. I have autism, PTSD, ADHD, and depression, and I've been struggling with severe suicidal thoughts. I've been in and out of the emergency room multiple times because of this. I've also been in a domestic violence situation, and my kids have been taken away.

Right now I need help getting back on my feet. I need support to cover immediate necessities, a safe place to stay, food, and help accessing the mental health care I need. This fundraiser will help me stabilize and take the next steps forward.

I'm asking for your support during this difficult time. Any help means so much to me.