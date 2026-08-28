Help Me Rebuild After Car Accident

My name is LaRhonda Darby, and this is not an easy thing for me to do. I've always tried to handle things on my own, but right now, I need to put my pride aside and humbly ask for help.





On August 18, 2026, I was involved in a serious car accident that left my vehicle totaled and has completely disrupted my ability to get to work and manage my everyday responsibilities. I am currently working through the insurance and legal process, so I'm keeping the details of the accident limited out of respect for that process. What I can share is that losing my vehicle has created an immediate financial and transportation hardship. I am trying to get a rental car so I can get back to work, maintain my income, and begin getting my life stable again.





My goal is bigger than simply having a way to get from one place to another. I’m trying to get back on my feet, stay employed, work toward stable housing, and rebuild some of the security that was already difficult to maintain before this accident. Right now, I need help getting reliable transportation so I can return to work.





.Asking for help is incredibly humbling for me. I know that everyone has their own responsibilities and challenges, so I don’t take anyone’s support for granted.





Whether you are able to donate, share this campaign, or simply keep me in your thoughts and prayers, I am genuinely grateful.



