Help Me Rebuild After Burnout

After rediscovering my faith and love of Christ, I suffered severe mental burnout at work. I had to switch to part time, and I have had trouble keeping up with rent and other expenses.





I also need to fix my car, which is essential for getting to interviews and continuing to share my faith with others. Right now, I'm stretched thin trying to manage both of these needs on my own, and the outside forces of darkness are extremely persuasive and unrelenting.





Your support would mean so much as I work through this season and rebuild. Thank you for standing with me, and with God, to grow a better and more Christlike world.