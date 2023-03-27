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Help me reach the top!

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJerry Lawson

Help me reach the top!

Most people have wondered at some point what they would do if they had the chance to sit across from the best in the world, trust their instincts, and compete under the brightest lights.

Most never get that opportunity.

I do.

For years, I put that dream on hold. The hardest part wasn't leaving behind an impossible dream. It was stepping away just as I was discovering it might actually be within reach. In tournament settings, I had already successfully competed against players who would go on to play on poker's biggest stages. For the first time, I could see that I belonged in those conversations and at those tables.But life presented me with a greater calling. My children needed a father more than poker needed a player, and they deserved every ounce of my time, energy, and focus. So I pushed my dream aside and chose them.Today, that dream is still alive. For the first time in years, I finally have the opportunity to chase it again. Now that my children are grown, I can fully pursue the opportunity I've spent years preparing for, not because the dream survived, but because the reason I put it aside has become my greatest source of pride.

I'm a professional poker player raising funds to return to high-level competition, covering tournament buy-ins, travel, lodging, and the many costs that come with competing on poker's biggest stages, including the World Series of Poker.

What makes poker different from almost every other competition is that the battle isn't just against cards. It's against fear, doubt, pressure, ego, and some of the most talented minds in the game. At the final table, where life-changing decisions happen in seconds, success belongs to those who remain deliberate, adaptable, and psychologically aware.

I've spent years watching those moments.

The faces have changed, but the game hasn't.

What separates players at the highest level isn't magic. It's composure. It's understanding people. It's seeing what pressure reveals and acting on it before anyone else does.

That has always been my strength.

When the stakes rise, I become more focused. While others become emotional, I become observant. Every hesitation, every change in behavior, every moment of uncertainty becomes information. In poker, information becomes chips, and chips become opportunities.

I'm asking for your support, but more than that, I'm inviting you to come along for the ride.

For those of us who crave adventure, who wonder what it would feel like to take a real shot at something extraordinary, this is that chance. Most people will never sit at a World Series table, stare down elite competitors, and test themselves under that kind of pressure. Through your support, you'll become part of that journey.

When I win, you'll know you helped put me there.

When I battle through difficult spots, you'll know you're in the fight with me.

When I take my seat at a major tournament, you'll know that seat belongs not only to me, but to everyone who believed enough to help me get there.

I don't want anyone to contribute if doing so would create hardship. But if you're able, and if there's a part of you that still believes in chasing unlikely dreams and taking calculated risks, I hope you'll join me.

I have the skill. I have the experience. And after years of waiting, I finally have the opportunity.

Now I just need the chance to take my shot.

Thank you for believing in me and for becoming part of a story that is only just beginning.

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