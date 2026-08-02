Help Me Pay My School Fees & Stay in School

Hello, my name is Kadieann and I’m from kingston Jamaica.





I’m raising $5,000 USD to complete my Early Childhood Diploma. This diploma is my pathway to becoming a qualified teacher and making a difference in the lives of young children in my community.





Right now, I’m passionate about education, but without this certification I can’t get the teaching job I need to support myself and help provide a better future for my family.





Your donation will go directly toward:

1. Tuition & Registration Fees

2. Textbooks, Materials & Practicum Costs

3. Transportation to classes





Every dollar brings me closer to graduating and being able to pour into the next generation. Education is how we break cycles, and I’m committed to doing the work.





If you can’t donate, please share this. Your share could reach the person who can help.





Thank you for believing in me and investing in education. With your support, I’ll be able to graduate, get certified, and help shape bright young minds in Jamaica.





With gratitude,

Kadieann