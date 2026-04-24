Help Me Leave an Abusive Situation and Start Over Safely





I never imagined I would have to ask strangers for help just to have a chance at a safe and independent life.





For the past four years, I have been living in an abusive and controlling situation with someone who has isolated me from the people I love and kept me in a cycle of homelessness and financial hardship. Little by little, I lost my support system, my stability, and my ability to simply walk away.





I am finally trying to change that.





I am raising money so I can relocate to another state and get far enough away to have a real chance at rebuilding my life. I have very little money and very few resources, and leaving is not as simple as packing a bag and walking out the door.





I am scared because I know that if I leave without a safe plan, I may not be able to stay gone. I need help with transportation, temporary housing, food, basic necessities, and the costs involved in getting established somewhere safe.





I am not asking for help because I want an easier life. I am asking because I am trying to survive, get away, and start over.





After years of being isolated and made to feel like I had nowhere to turn, asking for help is incredibly difficult. But I am choosing to believe that there are still good people in the world who understand that sometimes one person needs a hand up to finally get free.





Every donation, no matter how small, will help me get closer to leaving safely and building a life where I can have stability, independence, and peace.





If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser means more than you may realize. Even one person seeing this could make a difference.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for believing me, and for helping me take this step toward a safer future.





I am ready to leave. I just need the help to make it possible.