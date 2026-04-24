Help Me Keep My Vehicle and Support My Child

I'm a single mom working full time, and I'm facing a situation I never thought I'd be in. I had a really rough start and was able to find God and I allowed him to help pick me up and get on a better path, best decision I ever made! Unfortunately unexpected issues have come up, and I'm about to lose the only vehicle I have to support my child. Without it, I can't get to work or take care of the basics we need.





I've exhausted all of my options and cannot find any financial support to help me. Recently, I've had some health issues come up which is stopping me from finding a second job to bridge this gap. I've always helped everyone without question my whole life, and for once I am stuck in a position of asking for help.





Your support would mean so much to my child and me right now. Thank you for standing with us.