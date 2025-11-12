Help Me Keep My Medications and Medical Equipment

In 2022, I had a heart attack and needed a stent placed. My cardiologist told me the medications I was prescribed are essential, I must have them every day to survive.





Since then, my health has become more complicated. I was diagnosed with COPD and recently started oxygen therapy. My doctor also recently diagnosed me with heart failure.





I've applied for disability multiple times, but keep getting denied. I applied for Medicare and was told I don't qualify. Right now I have insurance through my job, but it comes with costs I'm struggling to cover: a $38 monthly premium, copays, and now medical equipment fees I didn't anticipate.





Yesterday I received a bill for a $26.04 monthly copay to keep my oxygen. Today I learned my doctor prescribed a CPAP machine, but the supplier won't deliver it until I pay $57.72 upfront. I have no income right now to cover these costs.





Without my medications, oxygen, and the CPAP machine my doctor prescribed, my health will suffer. I'm asking for help covering these essential medical expenses so I can keep the treatment my doctors say I need. Your support would mean so much to me.