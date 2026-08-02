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Help me keep my independence

GoalR 25,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byYougeshni Naidu

Fundraiser funds will be received by Yougeshni Naidu

Help me keep my independence

I never imagined that I would find myself in a position where I would have to ask strangers, friends, and family for financial help. Asking for assistance is not easy for me, but I have reached a point where I honestly don’t know where else to turn.

Over the past few months, my life has been extremely difficult. I experienced a family emergency that placed an unexpected financial burden on me. I had to use money that was meant for my normal monthly commitments to deal with the situation. At the time, I had no choice — my family needed me, and I did what I believed was the right thing.

Unfortunately, while trying to get through that difficult period, I fell behind on my car payments.

My car is not simply a vehicle to me. It is something I depend on every day. It helps me get to work, maintain my independence, and continue earning an income. Losing it would make an already difficult situation even harder and could seriously affect my ability to get to work and support myself.

I have been trying my best to catch up and get my finances back under control, but the missed payments have created a situation that I cannot resolve on my own quickly enough. I am now desperately trying to raise R20,000 to help bring my account up to date and prevent my car from being repossessed.

I am not asking for a handout because I don't want to work. I am asking because I am working, I am trying, and I simply need help getting through a very difficult chapter of my life.

Any contribution, no matter how small, would mean more to me than I can put into words. Even R50, R100 or R200 could help me get closer to my goal. If you are unable to donate, sharing my campaign with someone else could make a huge difference.

I know that times are difficult for everyone, which is why I am incredibly grateful to anyone who takes the time to read my story.

My goal is simple: raise R20,000, save my car from repossession, and give myself the opportunity to get back on my feet.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading my story, for considering helping me, and for sharing my campaign. Your kindness could help me through one of the hardest periods I have faced and give me the chance to start rebuilding my financial stability.

Every donation brings me one step closer to keeping my car and getting my life back on track. ❤️

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