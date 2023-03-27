Help Me Keep My Home This Week

I'm facing eviction and need help with my rent. I applied for rental assistance through the state of Michigan, but was denied because I was working at the time and the amount was too high. My situation has changed, I'm no longer working, and the amount I need is now half of what it was. Without help, I'll be without a home by Thursday. I have a young adult son over 18 with autism and ADHD. As well as the 7-year-old.





I'm reaching out to ask for your support. Any donation will help me keep a roof over my head and buy me time to stabilize. Thank you for standing with me.