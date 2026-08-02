Help Me Get Out of Debt and Help Clients

I'm raising money to help cover credit card debt and health expenses while I continue my holistic practice.





For the past three years, I've been managing a non-malignant tumor. To support my health through this, I need supplements that aren't covered by insurance. My income has changed significantly since I retired and began living on Social Security, which doesn't cover my bills. My holistic business, where I work with the spirits to offer energy work and help them to reprogram themselves to free themselves of negative energy, hasn't generated the same revenue it once did.





The services I provide aren't covered by insurance, which makes it hard for people to afford the work even when they want it. Right now, I'm carrying at least $30,000 in credit card & IRS debt, and I'm working to get back on solid ground.





Your support would mean so much as I navigate this season and continue offering the work I'm called to do.