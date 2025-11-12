Help Me Get My Wheelchair Back

My wheelchair just broke down on me, and it's how I get around, to activities, to pay bills, to get groceries, to shop. It's my everyday routine. If I buy a new one right now, I'll fall behind on my bills, and I can't afford that either.





I try my best to stay independent and don't ask anybody for anything. But sometimes we all need a little help. I need a new wheelchair and the insurance, which is about $70–$80. October is about the longest I can go before this becomes a hazard for me to do anything, and I don't know what life will look like after that.





I'm opening my mouth, putting my ego to the side, and asking. Your support would mean so much to me. Thank you for standing with me and for any encouragement to get me through until I can get what I need.