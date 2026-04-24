Help Me Get My Teeth Fixed

I'm raising money to cover dental work I need. I have several teeth that are broken or infected, and three dentists have told me I need to have them all removed and have implant dentures placed before they get worse and cause other health issues.





This procedure is important for my health, and I'm asking for help to make it possible. Your support would mean so much to me.





I am not the type of person to ask for help as i have always done everything myself or figured out. I have put this off for too long now after losing my mother to cancer in 2009 and becoming the caregiver for my grandpa who had dementia and then becoming a caregiver for my grandmother who had AML leukemia. My now the caregiver for my aunt who has dementia and my disabled husband. I have always put everyone before me and worried more about them.