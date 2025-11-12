Help Me Get My Kitten to the Vet

I have a 5-month-old cat who is sick, and I'm struggling to pay rent and bills. I love her more than anything, and I don't want anything bad to happen to her. Right now I can't afford to take her to the vet, and I'm not sure how much it will cost. I'm asking for help to get her the care she needs. Any support would mean so much to me and to her. Thank you for standing with us.