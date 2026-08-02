Help me get my daughter home

I’m Tanya, and I’m starting this fundraiser for my daughter and me. Last year, I nearly lost my daughter to suicide, and that moment changed everything in our lives. The trauma of finding her like that pushed me into relapse, and soon CPS became involved and started asking hard questions while I was already trying to hold us together. Over the past year, I have been begging for help for my daughter and trying to do everything I can to make things right. I put myself into treatment, and I have now been sober for 6 months. I am proud of that progress, but the one thing still standing between my daughter and me being reunited is the fact that I do not yet have a stable home for us.





I am not asking for anything fancy. I just need help getting into a one- or two-bedroom apartment so my daughter can come home, stop being moved from place to place, and finally have some stability. She deserves to attend school consistently in one place, make friends, build memories, and have the chance to graduate with a sense of safety and belonging. She does not belong in the system. I have been working hard, taking certification courses, and doing every side job I can find to get back on my feet and become regularly employed again. I am willing to sleep on a couch if it means she can have her own room. If you can donate or share this fundraiser, you would be helping me get over the hardest part of this journey and bring my baby home before all of this becomes too much for her again. Thank you for reading, for caring, and for any support you can give.

Thank you