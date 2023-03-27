Help Me Get Medical Care I Need

I lost my medical coverage and I'm already carrying so many bills that I can't afford to go back to a doctor, even though I desperately need to. I have an infection that could possibly enter my bloodstream, and I need to see a doctor to get it treated.





Right now, the cost of a doctor's visit feels impossible. Between the bills I'm already behind on and no insurance, I'm stuck. I can't let this infection get worse, but I don't have the money to take that first step.





I'm raising money to help cover medical bills and the medical debt I'm facing. Your support would mean so much to me and would help me get the care I need.