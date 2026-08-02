Help Me Get Home from the Hospital

I came to las Vegas for treatment. I'm from South Carolina over 2000 miles away from home. No family here no support system. I was in in the put in the hospital 5 days ago for Diverticulitis. As I recently found out I have colon cancer as well. I'm going to be getting released from the hospital in the next couple of days. The treatment center does not offer a flight back home. So I would be on the streets if I can't get a plane ticket. The cheapest flight I have found is $245.00. As we know I have not been able to work since being in treatment any donations also prayers would be greatly appreciated.