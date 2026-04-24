Help Me Get Back to My Daughter

I'm 33, blue collar, and a recovering addict. Life's been tough, but I'm working through it. I recently came out of a divorce and share custody of my daughter, she's everything to me.





I took what turned out to be a bogus job offer. I went three weeks without pay, and it cost me nearly everything. Now I'm behind on my bills, and it's keeping me from seeing my kid. That's the hardest part.





I'm asking for help to get my bills paid up so I can get back to being the dad she needs. Your support would mean so much to me and to her. Thank you for standing with us.