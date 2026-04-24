Help Me Get Back on Track With My Studies

My name is Benhard Eelu, and I am a first-year Engineering student at the University of Namibia.

On Saturday, 22 August 2026, my life changed unexpectedly. While I was making my way home from campus in the evening, I was robbed. Among the belongings taken were my laptop, cellphone, headphones, wallet, and clothing, along with other personal items.

As painful as losing my belongings has been, the biggest challenge is what this has done to my education.

As an engineering student, I rely heavily on electronic devices every single day. Our notes, assignments, coding work, computing coursework, study materials, and much of our communication are all digital. Right now, I don't have a laptop, phone, or any other device that I can use to keep up with my studies. I am already struggling to keep up, and I am genuinely afraid of falling further behind.

I come from a family where finances are already very difficult. My mother is a single mother of four children, and three of us are currently attending university. She is doing everything she can to support us and pay our tuition, but replacing the devices I lost is simply beyond what our family can afford right now.

That is why I am reaching out and asking for your help.

My goal is to raise enough money to replace the essential devices I need for university; most importantly, a laptop and cellphone; so that I can return to my coursework, complete my assignments, study properly, and continue pursuing my Engineering degree.

Any amount, no matter how small, would genuinely make a difference. If you are able to donate, please know that you are not just helping me replace electronics, you are helping me protect my education and giving me the opportunity to continue working toward my future.

If you aren't in a position to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser. A single share could reach someone who is able to help.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story, donate, or share. I truly appreciate every bit of support. ❤️