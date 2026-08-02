Help Me Get Back on the Road & Back to Work ❤️

Help Me Get Back on the Road ❤️

Last Thursday, my life changed in a matter of seconds when I was involved in a car accident that completely totaled my car.

Thankfully, I’m here and able to tell my story, but I did sustain injuries from the airbags, including significant pain around my ribs, and I haven’t been feeling like myself since the accident. Physically and emotionally, it has been a difficult few days.

I’m a visiting nurse, and I truly love what I do. My job allows me to care for people in their homes and make a difference in their lives. But my car isn’t just transportation—it is how I get to work, how I provide for my family, and how I get my children where they need to go.

With my car totaled, I’m now facing something I never expected: trying to find a reliable used vehicle while dealing with the aftermath of an accident.

I’m hoping to raise $5,000 toward purchasing a dependable used car so I can get back to work, continue caring for my patients, get my kids to and from school, and keep providing for our little family.

I know times are difficult for everyone, and I completely understand that not everyone is in a position to donate. Even sharing this fundraiser means more to me than you know. Every donation, no matter how small, will bring me one step closer to getting back on the road and rebuilding some stability for my children and myself.

I’ve always tried to work hard, take care of my family, and keep pushing forward no matter what life throws at me. Right now, I’m simply asking for a little help getting through a situation I never planned for.

If you’re able to donate, thank you from the bottom of my heart. ❤️ If you can’t, please share this and keep my family in your thoughts and prayers.

$5, $10, $20… every bit truly helps.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for supporting my family, and for helping me get back on the road. ❤️🙏

Fundraising Goal: $5,000

Purpose: Reliable used vehicle for work, my children, and our family’s everyday needs.

With gratitude,

Taisha



