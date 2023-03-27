Help Me Get Back on the Road and Move Forward





My name is Eboni, and I’m reaching out because I’m at a point in my life where I could really use a helping hand.

I’m currently working as a fundraiser for the ASPCA, a job that I care deeply about because I get to spend my days advocating for animals and helping make a difference. But right now, transportation has become a major barrier between me and the ability to work, provide for myself, and move forward.

I live in Jacksonville, Florida, and getting around without a vehicle has become increasingly difficult. I have an autoimmune disease and a heart condition, and the combination of riding the bus, walking long distances, and trying to get to the different locations required for my job has been physically exhausting.

Because I don’t have reliable transportation, I’m not always able to get to the fundraising sites I need to be at. That means fewer hours, less income, and an increasingly difficult cycle where I’m trying to work but don’t have the transportation I need to get there.

I also pay my rent weekly, so every dollar matters. Without a vehicle, I’m spending money on Lyft, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and other transportation and delivery services simply because I don’t have another practical option. Money that could be going toward rent, groceries, and getting back on my feet is instead going toward trying to get through each day.

What I need most is a reliable vehicle.

It doesn’t need to be fancy or new. I simply need something safe and dependable that can get me to work, to the grocery store, and to the places I need to go without constantly worrying about whether I can physically make the trip or afford another ride.

Having a vehicle would mean so much more than transportation to me. It would mean independence. Stability. The ability to work more consistently. The ability to buy groceries without paying delivery fees. And most importantly, the opportunity to stop feeling stuck and start building a better life.

If you or someone you know has a reliable vehicle they are willing to donate, sell at a very affordable price, or help me obtain, I would be incredibly grateful.

If you’re unable to provide a vehicle but would like to contribute financially toward helping me get one, any amount would genuinely help. Every $10, $20, $50, or $100 brings me one step closer to having reliable transportation.

I know everyone has their own struggles, which is why it isn’t easy for me to ask for help. But I’m trying. I’m working. I’m showing up when I can. I just need a little help getting past the obstacle that’s keeping me from being able to do more.

I’m not looking for a handout. I’m looking for a way forward.

A vehicle could help me work more, save money, take care of my basic needs, and ultimately become more independent.

If you can help in any way — through a vehicle, a financial contribution, sharing this fundraiser, or simply connecting me with someone who may be able to help — thank you. You may be helping me change the direction of my life.

With gratitude,

Eboni ❤️



