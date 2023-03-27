Help me get back on my feet and get reliable trans





I never thought I’d be asking for help like this, but right now, I really need a hand getting back on my feet.

I’ve been without a car for almost two years after totaling mine. Around the same time, I was kicked out by a boyfriend who had been mentally and emotionally abusive. I ended up moving hours away, and I’ve spent a long time trying to rebuild my life from a really difficult place.

Being without transportation has made everything harder — finding work, getting to appointments, getting groceries, and simply having the freedom to take care of myself.

I’ve continued trying. I’ve worked when I could, looked for better opportunities, and have been building my own creative business. I’m trying very hard to create something better for myself.

But now I’m facing the possibility of being on the streets, and I also have surgery coming up.

That’s why I’m asking for help.

I’m not looking for anything fancy. I just need something that runs reliably and can get me to work, medical appointments, the grocery store, and wherever else I need to go.

Having a car would give me something I’ve been missing for a long time: independence and the ability to actually move forward.

If you’re able to donate, even a small amount would help me get closer to that goal. And if donating isn’t possible, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.

I’ve spent a long time trying to survive circumstances I didn’t choose.

I’m ready for the chance to rebuild.

Thank you for reading my story, for sharing it, and for helping in any way you can. ❤️







