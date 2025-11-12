Help Me Get an Electric Dirt Bike. Surron

I'm raising money to buy an electric dirt bike called a Surron. All of my friends in my neighborhood have one to go mudding in, and I really want to be able to join them. Right now I'm young and can't get any money on my own, so I'm asking for help to make this happen. Your support would mean so much to me. Thank you! I also support Trump and love his efforts to make the United States the best it can be!!!!