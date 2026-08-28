Help me get a new laptop please

Hi everyone,

My name is Lud, and I am a civil engineering student. I am reaching out to you today because I have hit a very tough spot.

Two months ago, my laptop completely broke down. As an engineering student, my computer is an indispensable tool for my coursework, technical software, and study materials. I tried to work side jobs to earn money for repairs or a replacement including managing an Instagram page but unfortunately, I have only managed to earn $25 so far and haven't found additional work since.

I live on my own, and managing everyday expenses alongside this sudden setback has become overwhelming. Looking ahead to next year, I have crucial engineering exams, my Master's thesis, and an internship to prepare for all of which require a reliable computer.

I am humbly asking for your help to raise enough funds to buy a new laptop so I can complete my degree. Any contribution, no matter how small, or even just sharing this campaign, would mean the world to me and help me get back on track.

Thank you so much for your support and generosity. God bless you all.







