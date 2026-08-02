Help Me Fund Four Weeks of Treatment

Help Fund My Specialized Medical Treatment





I am asking for help accessing four weeks of specialized medical treatment that is not available to me in the United States.





I have a flight scheduled Sept 3, I start treatment Sept 7.





I am living with significant neurological and autonomic symptoms that affect my balance, movement, blood-pressure regulation, cognition, and ability to function in everyday life.





Testing has identified abnormal alpha-synuclein, a misfolded protein associated with neurodegenerative disease, along with severe amyloid-fibrin microclot formation.

After searching for treatment options, I am traveling to Japan for a specialized program that includes Double Filtration Plasmapheresis (DFPP) — a plasma-filtration therapy that selectively removes certain large molecules and other substances from the blood — along with stem-cell/growth-factor treatment.





My goal is to complete the full four-week treatment program.

Treatment: $14,500/week × 4 = $58,000

Laboratory fees: $7,000

Total needed: $65,000

I cannot do this alone. I need help to make these four weeks of treatment possible.





If you feel led to give, any amount — no matter how small — will help. Every $14,500 raised makes another week of treatment possible.

My hope is simple: better functioning, greater independence, and a better quality of life.





If you cannot donate, please share my fundraiser. Sharing my story may help it reach someone who can contribute. And whether or not you can give, please keep me in your prayers. Your prayers mean just as much to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping in whatever way you can.

Blessings,

Cindy Vanhulle