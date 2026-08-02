Help Me Fix My Car to See My Doctors

I'm disabled and living miles from my doctor. I've never reached out for help before, but I'm at a point where I need it. The only car I've had in 15 years needs repair, and without it, I can't make it to my medical appointments or visit my sons, who live a state over.





This fundraiser will help me get my car fixed so I can access the care I need and stay connected with my children. Your support would mean so much to me.