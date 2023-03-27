Help Me Finish Graduation

Help Me Reach the Finish Line

I’m currently attending school to become a licensed massage therapist, and I’m just a few short months away from reaching my goal of graduation.

As a single mother to an amazing son who happens to have autism. I’ve worked incredibly hard to balance motherhood, school, and everything life has placed in front of me. Despite the challenges, I’ve remained dedicated to my education and am proud to be an honor roll student.

I’ve come so far, and I’m determined not to let this final hurdle stand between me and the career I’ve worked so hard to build. Unfortunately, I’m unable to graduate until my remaining tuition balance is paid in full.

If you’re able to contribute, no matter the amount, you would be helping me take one step closer to graduating, starting my career, and creating a more secure future for my son and me. Every donation, share, and kind word means more to us than I can express.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story and for supporting me on this journey. ❤️



