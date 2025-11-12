Help Me Find Shelter and Share My Story

I lost my wife, my cat, and my home. Due to Spiritual attack Right now I'm without shelter, food, or transportation, and I need immediate help to get back on my feet.





I've experienced things involving the dead, ancient languages, spiritual communication, and mysteries that I feel compelled to share with the world. Your support would help me cover shelter, food, and transportation so I can stabilize my situation and get out there to tell my story. Known in astro's as Z100.3 GHBS Radioguy





Thank you for standing with me during this difficult time.