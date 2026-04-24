Help Me Find Safe Housing and Stability

I'm 16, and I work two jobs while going to school just to get away from home. I lost both of my parents, and I've been living with my grandparent. The situation there has been really hard, I'm not believed or treated well, and I'm tired of it.





Right now I need help getting a safe place to stay or a car so I can have more stability and independence. I'm working and doing everything I can, but I can't do this alone. Your support would mean so much to me as I work toward a better future.