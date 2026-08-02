Help Me Find Safe Housing

I've been living from pillar to pole for the past four to six years. I'm disabled and sickly, and I can't hold a job because of my sickness. I keep getting denied disability. I was staying in a home with a friend, but she's real sick and just told me to get out. I need help getting a place or a room of my own. Anything you can do to help me would be gladly appreciated. Thank you for standing with me.