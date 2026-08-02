HELP ME FIGHT STAGE 4 OVARIAN CANCER

I am battling cancer it has spread the cancer is in different parts of my body. I am currently going through chemotherapy treatment the treatment makes me not feel well so I am unable to work. I can show proof of my condition if needed. I am in a ton of debt since I haven't been working and I would like to try a different treatment so thats what the money would be used for I am alone I dont have a husband or partner. If you can find in your heart to help may God bless you this is not easy to go through especially alone but I am making progress I hope i continue to make progress with your help .You will be fighting it with me with whoever donates