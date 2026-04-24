Help Me Fight Liver Cancer

I’m currently raising funds to help cover the cost of my liver cancer checkups, medications, and ongoing treatment. This journey has been difficult, but every contribution gives me hope and helps me continue fighting.

If you’re able to support me, any amount—big or small—will make a meaningful difference. If you can’t donate, sharing this message with others would also mean so much to me.

Thank you for standing with me, supporting me, and helping me through this challenging time. 🙏❤️