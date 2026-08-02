Help Me Fight for survival, justice and advocacy!

I'm 60 years old, mentally and physically disabled. For seven years, I had a part-time job with accommodations that worked. I was reliable, never missed a day, and got great reviews. Then in February, my employer took that away, my job and my accommodations, without cause. I believe they broke ADA law, and I've found a lawyer to take my case. I want to fight for justice and my independence back.





Right now I'm living on SSDI, and it's very hard. I have a home and emotional support pets that keep me grounded. My mental health held steady those seven years I was working, but without that structure and purpose, it's not good now. I'm in survival mode.





I need $10,000 at minimum to keep my home, care for my pets, cover my lawyer's costs, and get through this. I hate asking, it feels humiliating, but I can't lose my home, lose my pets, or let my credit score be destroyed. I also can't let this go unanswered.





I'm asking for your help and your prayers. Thank you for standing with me.