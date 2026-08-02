Help Me Fight for Europe

My name is Toni Estévez. I’m a political commentator and activist from Barcelona.





I spend my time speaking about the future of Spain and Europe — immigration, identity, demographics, security, freedom and the preservation of our culture.





But I don’t want to just talk about these issues online.





I want to be there.





At demonstrations. At political events. At conferences. Talking to people, recording what happens, organizing, travelling and bringing the reality on the ground directly to those who follow me.





I believe Europe is going through a decisive moment. What we do now will determine what our countries look like in a generation.





I have chosen to take a side: I want to fight for the preservation of our European nations, our culture and our identity.





And doing this seriously costs money.





My goal of €1,000 a month will help pay for travel, equipment, events, interviews, research and the everyday costs of producing independent political content and activism.





I don’t want corporations or political parties financing what I do.





I would rather be supported directly by the people who believe in the same fight.





If you follow my work and believe it deserves to grow, consider supporting me.





Even a small monthly donation makes it possible for me to do more, travel further and dedicate more of my time to this.





If you can’t donate, sharing my work also helps.





Europe is our home. It is worth fighting for.