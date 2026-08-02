Help Me Fight Breast Cancer

Hi Friends,





I'm battling breast cancer right now, and I'm the sole provider for myself and my mom. I'm currently doing chemotherapy, but I'm also looking into holistic treatments. I contacted a clinic in Mexico and I'm hoping to get care there. As we know, treatments are expensive, and I'm asking if any small donation would help, a dollar goes a long way.





This isn't an easy thing for me to ask, but I feel like I have so much to live for. This year was supposed to be the best year of my life, I was expected to defend my dissertation and become Dr. Solano. But God had a bigger plan for me.





I'm asking kindly if any donation would help give me an opportunity of hope. Thank you, and God bless you all.