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Help Me Cover Tuition, Rent fees

Goal₱750,000 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created byJean Pierre KIDALDI

Help Me Cover Tuition, Rent fees

Hello, I'm Jean Pierre, a student at Adventist International Institute for Advanced Studies. I'm raising money to help cover my tuition and rental fees, as well as my nutrition. Your support would mean so much to me as I work toward my education. Thank you for standing with me.

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