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Help me cover my Dental extraction surgery

Goal₦10,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created bySami Bunm

Help me cover my Dental extraction surgery

My name is Sami, and I have dedicated my career to microbiology and quality assurance, believing that hard work and perseverance create opportunities.

Over the past few years, I invested nearly all of my savings into building a sustainable farming system, I intend to use as a long-term source of financial stability. To date, I have invested approximately ₦14,000,000 into this project.

Just as I approached the final stages, I was faced with unexpected medical challenges. After a dental examination and X-rays, the dentist confirmed that my two back molars (one on each side) are impacted and lying horizontally, pushing against the adjacent teeth and causing significant pain. The recommended treatment is the surgical extraction of both impacted molars. Additionally, I have retained upper milk teeth, and braces will be required after the extractions to properly align my front teeth and help bring the permanent upper teeth into their correct positions. These medical expenses have significantly affected my finances.

Today, I am left with an unfinished project and a funding gap of ₦10,000,000.

Why I'm Asking for Help

I'm seeking support to:

- Complete the remaining work on my Farming project.

- Cover essential medical and dental treatment.

- Restore financial stability so I can continue working and pursuing career opportunities.

Completing this project will allow it to begin generating income instead of remaining unfinished.

If additional funds are raised, they will be used strictly for medical expenses, project completion, and campaign-related transaction fees.


Transparency

- Provide medical documentation when requested, with sensitive personal information removed.


How You Can Help


Every donation, regardless of the amount, makes a difference.

If you're unable to contribute financially, sharing this campaign with your family, friends, colleagues, and social networks is another powerful way to help.


Thank you for believing in me and for giving me hope during one of the most challenging periods of my life.


With sincere gratitude,

Sami Bunm

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