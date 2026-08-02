Help Me Cover Bills While I Recertify

I'm a teacher who lost my job this month because I need to pass my Math Certification. I'm actively working through the process to pass my exam and regain a teaching position.





I have attempted this certification six times and I take it again Monday, August 17, I am believing by faith that I will be successful.





Right now, I'm behind on all of my bills and at risk of losing my apartment and car. I'm reaching out for help to get into a better financial position while I focus on my certification.





I'm genuinely grateful for any support. I'm looking forward to getting back in the classroom to continue to pour into the lives of young people.