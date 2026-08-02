Help Me Continue My University Education

Hello everyone,

My name is zahid hasan, and I am a university student from Bangladesh studying Computer Science and Engineering (CSE).

I am creating this fundraiser because I need financial support to continue my education and manage my university-related expenses. As a student, covering tuition fees, educational materials, transportation, internet, and other study-related costs can be difficult.

My goal is to raise $500 to help cover my education expenses. Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference and help me stay focused on my studies instead of constantly worrying about financial difficulties.

I am working hard to build my skills in computer science and create a better future through education. My long-term goal is to become a skilled software/AI engineer and use my knowledge to build a successful career.

If you are able to support me financially, I would be truly grateful. If you cannot donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean a lot to me.

I sincerely appreciate you taking the time to read my story and consider supporting my education.

Thank you for your kindness and support.